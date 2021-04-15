BBC Studios and ABS-CBN Entertainment are set to do a Filipino remake of the British television drama series Doctor Foster.

Originally written by Mike Bartlett, the BAFTA award-winning drama thriller follows Gemma Foster whose life shatters after suspecting her husband of having an affair.

The Philippines is the sixth country to adapt the series, following South Korea, France, Russia, Turkey, and India.

The local version will be executive produced by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigak, ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Entertainment Production head Laurenti Dyogi, and ABS-CBN Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

“It truly is an honor to know that Doctor Foster will be coming to life in the Philippines under the extraordinary creative team at ABS-CBN Entertainment,” André Renaud, SVP Format Sales for BBC Studios said in a statement

“I know that they will not only craft a unique and special story, but that they will capture the complex struggle of modern relationships from the perspective of the strong female character that sits at the heart of this series. I am confident this will be a hit among the Filipino audiences,” he added

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s Ms. Vidanes is grateful to BBC Studios for entrusting the adaptation to the network.

“We are most grateful to BBC Studios for entrusting ABS-CBN Entertainment with the Philippine version of Doctor Foster. It is a privilege for us to be able to produce this highly engaging and relatable story for the Filipino audience,” Ms. Vidanes said in a statement.

“A scorned woman’s strength is real as she fights to stay whole when the marriage and family she values most is falling apart. True to our commitment to serve the Filipino, we are excited to create our own retelling of this beautiful story, to see the characters come alive with unique Filipino elements that will definitely excite our audiences,” she added.

The show is set to go into production later this year. The cast has not yet been announced. — MAPS