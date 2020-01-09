DMG Cup to celebrate 20th year

THE late industrialist, businessman and delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Commission Domingo M. Guevara Sr. is honored every year by his family with a golf tournament that brings together the close friends and business partners of the family. This month, the DMG Memorial Cup will be having its milestone 20th year.

This invitational golf tournament, in honor of the late Domingo M. Guevara Sr., will tee off today at the Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club.

Over 200 invited golfers, mostly friends of the Guevara brood throughout the years, will be participating in this prize-rich tournament. All four par-three holes in the West Course of Wack-Wack will have hefty hole-in-one prizes care of major sponsors like Autonation, Standard Insurance, GAC Motor and Cocogen. Depending on where you make a hole-in-one, the prizes include a Harley Davidson motorcycle, 3 sedans and two bundles of P100,000 cash.

















