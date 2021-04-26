DMCI PROJECT DEVELOPERS, Inc. (DMCI Homes), the residential arm of listed DMCI Holdings, Inc., has generated P8.6-billion in reservation sales from its residential condominium project in Quezon City.

In a statement, the Consunji-led developer said Infina Towers is “nearly sold out” with 117 units remaining out of the 2,377 total inventory.

Launched in 2016, Infina Towers is located between Katipunan Avenue and the Araneta business district in Cubao.

“The project attracted huge interest not only among homebuyers but also from investors betting on the growth prospects of the thriving Quezon City zone given its convenient location,” DMCI Homes said, noting Infina Towers is near several universities and other business hubs such as Eastwood City and Ortigas Center.

Infina Towers is also near the Anonas Station of the Light Rail Transit Line 2, as well as the proposed Anonas Station of the upcoming Metro Manila Subway project.

“(This) also further indicates its tremendous investment potential amid the anticipated increased foot traffic in the area due to the construction of more transportation infrastructures,” DMCI Homes said.

The company said Infina Towers is on track to turn over units to owners, starting with the 40-storey North Tower in September, and the 41-storey South Tower in September 2022.

Amenities include lounge areas, snack bar, game area, fitness gym, audio-visual room, pool complex, gazebo, open lawn, picnic area, play area, Sky Promenade, and basketball court.

DMCI Homes is planning to launch four new projects in Quezon City this year.

Most DMCI projects in Metro Manila are in Quezon City, with 14 ongoing and ready for occupancy projects.