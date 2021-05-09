THE SUPREME Court, Philippine Red Cross, and the De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) have partnered to provide quarantine facilities for members of the judiciary who test positive for the coronavirus and are mild or asymptomatic cases.

“The Court is aware that most hospitals in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces are reaching full COVID-19 capacity and are unable to admit any more COVID-19 positive patients,” the court’s Public Information Office said on Sunday.

The facility located at the DLS-CSB will be used for employees of the judiciary who are working in the National Capital Region and the surrounding provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal.

Philippine Red Cross will manage the facility while the court’s medical services will coordinate admission on a first-come, first-served basis. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago