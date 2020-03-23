D&L raw materials output goes on

LISTED manufacturer D&L Industries, Inc. said it continues to produce raw materials used in food and sanitation products to help provide the public’s needs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement over the weekend, the Lao-led company said it is maintaining operations during enhanced community quarantine in Luzon “to prevent any disruption in the supply of raw materials.”

D&L manufactures customized food ingredients that are used in canned goods, noodles, biscuits and other shelf-stable snacks. It also produces chemicals used in alcohol, disinfectant spray and sanitizers, which are highly distributed products to fight COVID-19.

“We’re working in less than ideal operating conditions right now… But as of now, we’re still able to maintain selected manufacturing capabilities, and I hope will continue to do so until the outbreak has been permanently contained,” D&L President and Chief Executive Officer Alvin D. Lao said in the statement.

“[I]t is our responsibility to keep our employees safe and make sure there are no major disruptions in manufacturing raw materials used in basic food items and sanitation products that are crucial during these times,” he added.

Some D&L employees have already been allowed to work from home during the lockdown. They were also given half of their 13th month pay last week, aside from being promised their full salaries for the month-long quarantine.









D&L booked a net income of P2.62 billion in 2019, 18% lower year-on-year due to reduced sales as an effect of the delayed national budget and the rise in inflation and interest rates. — Denise A. Valdez

















