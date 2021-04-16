DITO Telecommunity Corp. expanded its services to 21 more cities on Friday, adding the provinces of Laguna and Cavite to its network, the company said.

The country’s third telco player started commercial operations in 15 cities in Visayas and Mindanao on March 8, with plans to expand to nationwide availability by June.

The expansion includes 18 Luzon cities in Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.

SIM cards, DITO said in a press release on Friday, are now available in more than 300 partner-stores. SIM cards will also be sold in three DITO-owned stores in Cebu and Davao “very soon.”

DITO expanded to Compostela and Cordova in Cebu; Malvar, Tanauan, Santo Tomas and Lipa City in Batangas; Silang and Tagaytay City in Cavite; and Los Baños and Calamba in Laguna.

The company also introduced its services to General Santos City in South Cotabato; Palayan, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Talavera and Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija; and Tarlac City, Capas, Concepcion and Gerona in Tarlac.

The Senate last month approved on third and final reading the measure granting franchise renewal to DITO for another 25 years, requiring the firm to offer 30% or more of its common stocks to Filipinos within five years.

DITO officials had said that the company has interconnection agreements with PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.

DITO spent P150 billion in 2020, and it plans to spend another P26 billion this year.