Dining In/Out (10/15/20)

Leading kitchen brands on Zalora

LEADING home brands like Tefal Cookware, Cuisinart, Conair, and Oneida are now available on Zalora. Tefal Cookware, the world’s first non-stick cookware, introduces Tefal Ingenio, a versatile cookware that features a 100% safe, removable handle with a smart, ergonomic design. Its stackable design is perfect for condo living and is easy to clean. Get discounts of up to 30% off on select Ingenio cookware sets until Oct. 26 on Zalora. Other Tefal cookware have discounts of up to 40%, and there are discount vouchers up to 45% off on select items until Oct. 26. Meanwhile, Cuisinart has been producing cutting-edge kitchen appliances for decades including the ultra-powerful Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Blender that features a commercial-grade three peak horsepower and variable speed control of up to 24,000 RPM. The Pro blender is offered with discounts of up to 35% until Oct. 31. Also, the Beka Energy Range that consists of a casserole, fish pan, frying pan, grill pan and wok that are suitable for use with all heat sources including induction are up to 40% off until Oct. 26. Oneida, best known for its flatware, is now on offer with discounts up to 30% on select items until Oct. 31. The Conair Multi-Function Garment Steamer is also available with discounts of up to 35% until Oct. 31.

Seaweed chips venture supports displaced Tawi-Tawi farmers, housewives and Badjao children

AT THE ONSET of the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic lockdown, Manila-based sisters Alyssa Sahali Tan, 21, and Dayang Iman Sahali, 23, immediately rushed home to the municipality of Panglima Sugala in Tawi-Tawi, with the intention to assist their local communities. Together, they launched Mangan by Iman, a social enterprise which aimed to change perceptions of the region. Juana’s Delight Seaweed Chips, named after their maternal grandmother, is their first product. Sourced from farmers at Barangay Tongbangkaw, the harvest is then processed by a team of mothers/housewives. Once done, the final product is brought to the Zamboanga City headquarters for marketing and distribution. Mangan by Iman lives up to its mission to place community development first before profit as a generous amount of the sales of Juana’s Delight is allotted to provide monetary assistance and school supplies for the indigenous children, especially the Badjao students in Panglima Sugala Sailing Boat School. Juana’s Delight accepts nationwide orders through the official Facebook and Instagram channels of Mangan by Iman. For inquiries, e-mail inquiries.byiman@gmail.com.

Pancake House rewards card accesses new promos

PANCAKE House makes its Rewards Cards more accessible with its special October promos: get a free House Special Set A upon activation, a 10% discount with every P600 worth of purchases, and free birthday pancakes on your birthday month. For October, a free Rewards Card awaits with every Pancake House purchase worth P500 (dine-in, takeout, Curbside pick-up, or delivery placed on the Pancake House website). Other Max’s Group brands have crossover promos. Krispy Kreme OG card holders can present their OG Card at any Pancake House store to get a free rewards card with any purchase until Oct. 31. From Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, presenting receipts worth P1,500 from Dencio’s or P800 from Teriyaki Boy or Sizzlin’ Steak in any Pancake House store makes one eligible for a free rewards card for any in-store purchase. During selected periods — Oct. 15-18 and Oct. 29-Nov. 01 — the signature House Special Set A (which contains a Taco, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, garlic bread, 1pc Classic Pan Chicken and juice) will be available for P249. Likewise, card holders may also enjoy Spaghetti with Meat Sauce for a discounted price of P279. For all remaining Mondays of October, Pancake House Rewards card holders get a free box of six Original Glazed Doughnuts for every dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts purchased. All Rewards Card exclusive promos and other updates are available in Pancake House’s Viber Community (https://bit.ly/PancakeHouseCommunity).

McDonald’s Shakes are not going away

MCDONALD’S Philippines has announced that the McDo Shakes — originally a limited offer — are here to stay as it is now a permanent offering alongside other McDonald’s favorites. McDonald’s creamy soft-serve ice cream is combined with sweet chocolate or strawberry syrup to make a McDo Shakes available for P69 for a regular sized shake and P89 for a medium sized shake. Upgrade a meal’s beverage with a shake for 45. The exclusive Strawberry Shake promo is now available on the McDonald’s App. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store and to find out more about the deals. McDo Shakes are now available in all McDonald’s stores nationwide via Dine In, Take Out, Drive Thru, Pick-up, and McDelivery.

Popeyes US Spicy Chicken Sandwich now available via GrabFood

POPEYES Louisiana Kitchen brings a hot and bold new flavor to GrabFood with the exclusive launch of the new U.S. Spicy Chicken Sandwich this October 14 at 11 a.m. Priced at P149, be the first to sink your teeth into this spicy juicy chicken sandwich before its exclusive GrabFood launch on October 17, followed by the official in-store launch happening on October 18. Get a spicy kick from the U.S. Spicy Chicken Sandwich’s perfectly cooked spicy boneless chicken with pickled jalapeños, bacon strips, and spicy roasted garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Download the Grab app and get it exclusively on GrabFood starting October 14. Visit the Grab app and Grab social media channels for more details.