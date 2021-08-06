The Interior and Local Government department has withdrawn a show cause order issued to Francisco M. Domagoso, mayor of Manila, over the Philippine capital’s supposed failure to fully implement a 2018 memorandum in relation to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s war on drugs.

Mr. Moreno was elected mayor of the city in 2019.

The show cause against Mr. Moreno was an “inadvertent re-issuance,” Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri said in a memorandum issued Friday.

“By virtue of this error and the guidance of policies and procedures of the Department, we are hereby withdrawing the document in issue,” the memorandum read.

The show cause order, which was based on a 2018 performance audit, asked Mr. Moreno to explain within 10 days why he should not be held liable for the supposed failure of the Manila City government to effectively run its anti-drug abuse councils.

“It was an honest mistake on his part and on the part of his staff,” DILG Undersecretary Jonathan E. Makaya told CNN Philippines when asked to clarify the order made by his colleague.

In 2019, Mr. Moreno had responded to a similar order claiming that Manila performed badly in an anti-drug abuse audit under the term of his predecessor, Joseph E. Estrada.

HIGHER OFFICE?

Speculation is rife that Mr. Moreno may run for president in next year’s elections, although he is yet to announce that he is running. He placed second in the latest presidential poll by Pulse Asia Research Inc. that was released in July. The chief of the Philippine capital came in second to presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is open about running for the country’s top post.

On Thursday, Mr. Moreno resigned as vice-chairman for political affairs of the National Unity Party (NUP), which was formed by former party mates of ex-President Gloria M. Arroyo. He also withdrew his membership in the party.

“I am very thankful to the party for giving me the chance to serve it the best way possible,” Mr. Moreno said in his resignation letter addressed to party officials.

The NUP has already thrown its weight behind the potential presidential bid of Ms. Duterte-Carpio in the 2022 polls.

A PDP Laban faction led by a Cabinet official recently endorsed Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go as president and President Rodrigo R. Duterte as vice-president at next year’s elections. — Kyle Aristophere Atienza