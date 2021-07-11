Digital transformation continues for Nike with app launch in Southeast Asia

NIKE last week launched its Nike App — a platform which gives members personalized access to what the brand is offering — in Southeast Asia and India.

The free app, available on Android and iOS platforms, is part of Nike’s push to “digital transformation” in the region, which has the brand expanding its business strategy by tapping new technologies and innovations.

“The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA&I (Southeast Asia and India),” said Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike SEA&I, in a release. “Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move.”

Among the benefits that members can get from the Nike App is exclusive access to the latest product drops.

To kick off the app’s launch, Nike is providing access to Space Jam products, in time for the release of the movie starring National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James.

Members can also unlock rewards through their personalized “Member Wallet” where different offerings, including exclusive promotions and access to events are found.

Another feature of the app is the inspirational content, which provides sport and style tips to help achieve one’s goals. Content includes access to guidance and community and Nike stories. The app also connects to the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps, delivering one integrated and intelligent experience to members.

“A key focus with developing the Nike App for SEA&I was ensuring that the content, experiences, services and product offers are customized based on what we know Nike members in SEA&I want most from us,” said Xia Ding, VP of APLA Nike Direct Digital Commerce.

Nike said that it is also important that members feel secure with the information they share in the app, which is why it is making sure that how the data it collects are used is clearly explained through the app’s Privacy Policy section.

Consumers downloading the Nike App until July 22 will receive a 10% discount off their next purchase within the app. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo