Digital esports platform Kalaro set for October launch

TOUTED as “Asia’s first fully integrated end-to-end esports digital platform made in the Philippines,” Kalaro is set to be launched in October.

A product of a collaboration of an internationally experienced team of Filipino tech experts, the digital platform seeks to build on the forward momentum of the local gaming community while, at the same time, garner alliances from international corporate brands geared towards complementing such thrust.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil Kalaro to be the catalyst in rapidly developing world-class Filipino esports talents. With the incredible support we are getting from our partners and the gaming community, we’re excited to realize the synergy Kalaro will create among corporate brands and more than 30+ million esports enthusiasts in the Philippines,” said Renalyn B. David, Board of Directors Member of The-AsiaGroup.com Inc./ Pnex Int’l Corporation, the group set to lead the launch of Kalaro.

Among the alliances formed under Kalaro are those with National Computer Systems (NCS) of Singapore, ERNI from Switzerland, and local companies Union Bank of the Philippines, DragonPay, GCash, and Globe Labs.

NCS handles the technology cloud infrastructure to ensure that Kalaro is globally available to all Filipinos 24/7. It is also in charge of the various integration requirements of the platform so that it can connect online to all other apps like Facebook, GCash, DragonPay, Twitch, and other third-party systems.

ERNI, meanwhile, is responsible for the design of the User Interface (UI) and overall User Experience (UX); translating these designs into actual working systems for Kalaro users to enjoy.

Adding further dimension, the digital platform also paves the way for corporate brands to collaborate with Kalaro’s stakeholders.

They can have storefronts inside Kalaro to enable them to promote and sell their products online to Kalaro users. Brands can also sponsor gamers, streamers, teams and leagues.

Kalaro members can electronically transact 24/7 anywhere around the globe. This e-wallet feature of Kalaro is powered by Union Bank of the Philippines, DragonPay, GCash, and Globe Labs.

For its launch in October, the nationwide online sign-up will be made available to esports fans and players. Interested gamers can join Kalaro using their mobile number, Facebook, Twitch, Razer, or Google accounts.

“We, at Pnex Int’l Corp., are both proud and excited to launch our esports platform, initially, to the Filipino gaming community. The more than 30 million Filipino gamers are a huge market and Kalaro will surely be their gaming companion. Our team has done an incredible job in creating a world-class product we Filipinos can all be very proud of,” said Marvin Alberto, President of Pnex Int’l Corp. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









