DICT, Kaspersky renew commitment to develop cybersecurity in gov’t

By Anna Gabriela A. Mogato

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab signed another memorandum of understanding (MOU) to improve cybersecurity in the public sector.

In a statement made late Monday, Kaspersky said that the MOU, which was signed during the first Philippine International Cybersecurity Conference last week, further strengthens their commitment to support the country’s national cybersecurity framework.

“With the country’s strong and steady economic growth combined with its highly active online citizens, the steps being taken by the government come at a time when Filipinos need heightened cybersecurity measures the most,” said Yeo Siang Tiong, Kaspersky Lab’s General Manager for Southeast Asia in the same statement.

Under the MOU, both parties will establish a tuition-based training programs for the government, research and competence centers, as well as universities. This seeks to address the gap in IT security skills in the country.

Kaspersky will also support the government’s cybersecurity awareness drive, give assistance in cybercrime investigations, and comply with the transparency measures amid its ongoing Global Transparency Initiative launched last year.

According to Kaspersky Lab’s second-quarter cyberthreat report, the Philippines is the ninth-most attacked country in terms of online threats with around 10.6 million web infections recorded. Out of all the web infections, 39% of these were against individual internet users while 11% of these targeted businesses.

“Our experience at Kaspersky Lab alone shows how a collective approach in battling cybercrime is very effective at demystifying the most complex of cyberthreats and keeping ahead of the cyber criminals,” Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific Managing Director Stephan Neumeier said.

“With our cybersecurity expertise, we hope to support the Philippines the best way we can as we do with other governments around the world,” he added.

DICT Assistant Secretary Allan Cabanlong in the same statement said that Kaspersky has “been offering invaluable support” by providing new insights and information on cyberthreats.

“We hope that this holistic private-public cooperation will be a fine example of how information and expertise-sharing will be highly beneficial to the public ultimately,” he added.

“We are confident that this partnership will bring forth a positive impact not just on the Philippines’ national cyberdefenses but also on the lives of ordinary Filipino citizens.”