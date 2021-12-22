CONSULAR Offices in the Visayas and Mindanao have resumed operations after temporary closure due to last week’s typhoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Wednesday.

However, affected offices will cater first to those scheduled from Dec. 21, while passport applicants with appointments last Friday are advised to wait for a new schedule.

The affected Consular Offices are those in: Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Clarin, Davao, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Tagum, and Zamboanga.

The Consular Office and temporary off-site passport processing centers in Cebu will remain closed this week as telecommunication and power supply services have yet to be fully restored. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan