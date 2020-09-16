Destileria Limtuaco head makes list of top Asian women business leaders

THE head of the country’s oldest distiller has made it into the Forbes list of Asia’s top businesswomen this year.

Olivia Limpe-Aw, 57, is the fifth-generation president of Destileria Limtuaco and Co. founded by her great-great granduncle in 1852.

While the business was built on herbal wine selling, Forbes recognized Ms. Limpe-Aw’s efforts to add new products and grow the brand overseas. Destileria Limtuaco sells spirits, wines, and liqueurs domestically and around Asia and the United States.

The Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2020 lists 25 top female leaders in the Asia-Pacific region. In a press release on Tuesday, the list’s editor said that the compilation highlights the women who have excelled amid the pandemic.

“The list this year recognizes 25 women at the helm of companies and institutions across a wide range of industries such as biotech, education, logistics and law. Their track record of success and resilient leadership set inspiring examples for others to follow,” Forbes Asia Senior Editor Rana Wehbe Watson said.

Forbes recognized the company’s adjustments during the pandemic, especially after several Metro Manila cities imposed liquor ban measures during the stricter lockdown.

“When some cities in the Philippines earlier this year banned booze amid quarantine restrictions, Destileria Limtuaco switched to making hand sanitizer and disinfectants,” the publication said.

Ms. Limpe-Aw also runs Foresight Book Publishing and Distributing Co., which prints business and lifestyle publication Asian Dragon Magazine.

The Forbes list also recognizes Filipino-Australian Melanie Perkins, who was named Australia’s youngest billionaire. Ms. Perkins co-founded graphic design company Canva, which is valued at $6 billion. — Jenina P. Ibañez









