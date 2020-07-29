Designer, LGBT activist Brian Tenorio, 42

DESIGNER, entrepreneur, and community leader Brian Tenorio passed away on Monday, July 27. He was 42.

Mr. Tenorio was behind the KapeTayo Coffee Co., a homegrown coffee chain, as well as being the CEO and Chief Experience Officer of Mindcare Club and Pilipinas TeleHealth, a company offering services in distance medicine, with Mindcare Club focusing on the treatment of mental health issues. Mr. Tenorio was also founder and former chair of the Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Tenorio graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University with a Dean’s Award for the Arts in Graphic Design, majoring in Communications. He earned a Masters of Professional Studies in Design Management from the Pratt Institute in New York, graduating with a Pratt Institute Circle Award.

Mr. Tenorio’s fingers were dipped in many industries and advocacies, counting among his many occupations becoming an International Consultant for Branding and Identity Design at the Asian Development Bank, as well as a similar post as International Design and Branding Consultant for the World Health Organization at its Western Pacific Regional Office. He was also known in the fashion industry for his shoe brand, Tenorio Manila.

The Communication Design Association of the Philippines (CDAP), shared the following statement on its Facebook page on Mr. Tenorio’s passing. “We are saddened by the passing of a creative luminary, design advocate, and one of CDAP’s founding directors, Brian Tenorio. We offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family.”

CDAP President Jowee Alviar said in the statement, “Brian never fails to bring energy to meetings and discussions. He was always overflowing with creative ideas. The industry lost one of its champions.”

Quoting Mr. Tenorio, the statement said, “Design is one of the most powerful forces in our lives. Designing for impact creates positive lasting change — for commerce and industry, the environment, culture, and for our society and communities, through time and space.”

“There are not so many other demographics that are directly based on love and desire. The LGBT demographic is based on these entirely, I think. Love and desire; acceptance and attraction. These are extremely powerful forces in the world we live in. Whether you come from the world of development or industry, these forces shape the data we watch closely everyday,” Mr. Tenorio said in a 2016 speech.

In a previous interview with BusinessWorld, Mr. Tenorio was asked if a cup of coffee could change the world. “I don’t know. But what I do know is that we try.” Considering Mr. Tenorio’s many contributions in various fields, the rest of his answer seems apt now: “I’m not sure if a cup of coffee can change the world. But I do understand that a cup of culture, heritage, and feelings will make a difference.” — Joseph L. Garcia









