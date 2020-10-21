Design contract signed for P3-B Bataan-Cavite bridge

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said late Tuesday that it signed a contract for the detailed engineering design of the 32-kilometer Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge project.

The P3.03-billion detailed engineering design activities will be carried out “in the next 15 months,” the DPWH said in a statement.

“Parties to the contract agreement that gives the green light to conduct the detailed engineering design from November 2020 to January 2022 are T.Y. Lin International Senior Vice-President Sajid Abbas, Pyunghwa Engineering Executive Vice-President Soo Young Park, Renardet S.A. Director Michele Coangelo, DCCD Engineering Corp. President Michael Roberto P. Reyes, and Project Director Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim of the DPWH,” the department added.

It said further that the detailed engineering design to be conducted will be funded under a loan agreement between the Asian Development Bank and the Finance department.

The project is expected to cut travel time between Cavite and Bataan to 20 to 30 minutes from the current five hours, the department said.

It added that the four-lane bridge will start from Barangay Alas-asin in Mariveles, Bataan, crossing the mouth of Manila Bay and terminating in Barangay Timalan, Naic, Cavite.

“Other than reduced travel time and lower vehicle operating costs, the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project will provide opportunities for expansion outside Metro Manila for economic growth as well as support development of seaports of Cavite and Bataan as premier international shipping gateway to the country,” Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar said. — Arjay L. Balinbin