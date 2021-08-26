THE DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said it is set to deliver this month some 40,000 laptops to teachers and other personnel nationwide to boost the country’s distance learning program.

“This would go a long way in our continued implementation of our Basic Education-Learning Continuity Plan and in providing technical support to our field offices nationwide,” Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones said in a press release.

DepEd said its regional supply office still needs to finalize the list of recipients.

“Our direction is to provide laptops for each teacher and our DepEd offices,” Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del B. Pascua was quoted as saying.

The laptops were procured through the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service with funding from the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan II).

More than half of Filipino teachers used their personal money for gadgets and internet connectivity in the implementation of distance learning, according to the National Research Council of the Philippines. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza