DENR, LRA to combine online databases

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it will integrate its land database with that of the Land Registration Authority (LRA) to ease the underlying processes behind land transactions.

In a statement, the DENR said its Land Management Bureau (LMB) and the LRA are in the process of linking their databases using intermediary software.

The plan is to connect the LMB’s Land Administration and Management System with LRA’s Philippine Land Registration and Information System.

LMB Director Emelyne V. Talabis said the data-sharing project is in compliance with the national government’s directive to cut red tape and improve the quality of frontline services.

“The new system will relieve land title applicants from directly requesting and submitting land records from each agency as part of the verification and registration requirements,” Ms. Talabis said.

Once launched, applicants will no longer be required to personally request and submit requirements like lot status certification from the LRA as a requirement for the approval of survey plans and patent issuances by the DENR.

Geodetic engineers will also no longer need to submit a hard copy of the technical description of DENR-approved plans to LRA when registering subdivision surveys for land title certificates.

“The system will also help reduce physical contact from clients as required under the so-called ‘new normal’ brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis,” Ms. Talabis said.

The LMB provides technical support for DENR field offices in land management and administration.

The LRA is an arm of the Department of Justice, which processes the registration and transfer of land titles issued via administrative and judicial proceedings. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









