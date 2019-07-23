Dengue outbreak declared in Iloilo City following all 5 provinces in Western Visayas

A WEEK after all the five provinces in Western Visayas declared a dengue outbreak, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas followed suit on Monday as he expressed alarm over the increasing number of cases in the region’s center. “There has been a 416.7% increase in dengue cases here from January 1, 2018 up to the present. The alarming dengue cases are continuing to rise every day,” Mr. Treñas said. The City Health Office has recorded six deaths and 869 dengue cases as of July 13. The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the possible endorsement of placing the city under a state of calamity due to dengue. — Emme Rose S. Santiagudo