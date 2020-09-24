As the country locked down economic activity through various phases of community quarantine which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) continued operating as a food company.

DMPI has operated without disruption to meet the surging demand for food to address people’s basic need to nourish themselves, strengthen their immune system and help fight the spread of the disease by consuming healthy and nutritious food and beverage products.

DMPI’s pandemic response helps sustain not only consumers, but frontliners and communities as well. To date, the company has donated food to over 220 local government units, NGOs and other beneficiaries through the Del Monte Foundation to support frontline workers and marginalized communities, helping over100,000 people. The company has so far supported medical frontliners in over 50 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Through the Del Monte Foundation, DMPI donated PPEs and washable coveralls to doctors and nurses in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental in response to the appeal of health professionals to help them gear up for COVID-19.

The Del Monte Foundation also continued its mobile medical and dental missions during the pandemic, and organized educational sessions on COVID-19 awareness for about 200 barangay health workers in partnership with municipal health offices.

DMPI’s pandemic response is consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. The SDGs are a call to action by all countries to end poverty and promote prosperity while sustaining the planet and its people.

DMPI is grateful to its employees for their hard work, especially during these times, as they pursue the company’s vision – Nourishing Families. Enriching Lives. Every Day. DMPI is also thankful to its consumers, business partners and all stakeholders for their support.

For more information, please refer to Del Monte Pacific Limited’s FY2020 Sustainability Report, “Sustaining our Future,” which was published this September. https://www.delmontephil.com/sustainability/sustainability-report

DMPI’s pandemic response promotes the UN Sustainable Development Goals.









