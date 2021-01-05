DBM starts releasing cash allocation notices for first quarter

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it has started releasing notices of cash allocation (NCAs) covering the expenses of government agencies for the first quarter.

According to documents posted on the DBM website, the department indicated the release of the NCAs in accordance with the P4.5-trillion budget for 2021, which was signed on Dec. 28.

The NCAs authorize agencies to use the funds allocated to them for programs and projects.

Budget Secretary Wendel E. Avisado said the release of NCAs for the quarter was authorized by the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which served as the General Allotment Release Order (GARO).

“The GAA is the GARO itself so we do not need to issue any SARO (special allotment release order) and just issue the NCA on a quarterly basis, but the programming of the release of funds is done by the Bureau of the Treasury on a monthly basis,” Mr. Avisado said via Viber Tuesday.

Based on the Budget documents, the NCAs released for the first quarter as of Tuesday exceeded P280 billion.

“(Government agencies) are guided by their targets and schedule of implementation. It’s really their call since the funds are already made available to them,” he said, when asked if the NCA release of funds will expedite spending.

Mr. Avisado said earlier that most government projects will continue to be implemented as programmed despite the veto orders from President Rodrio R. Duterte covering 13 special provisions, with the implementation of 45 general provisions subject to conditions.

He said the DBM is working with various government agencies to ensure that budget allotments will be released on time.

This year’s national budget forms part of the recovery program for the economy after the pandemic. — Beatrice M. Laforga