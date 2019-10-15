DBM says 2019 budget over 95% released in 9 months

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it released 95.3% of the budget for this year in the nine months to September.

In a statement Tuesday, the DBM reported that it released P3.491 trillion as of the end of September, compared with the P3.662 trillion budget for the year.

The DBM said allotment releases worth P2.011 trillion were transmitted to line departments including agencies in the Executive branch, Congress, the Judiciary, and the constitutional offices.

It said it released P317.882 billion in special-purpose funds which are budgetary allocations in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for government corporations, local government units, the contingent fund, the miscellaneous personnel benefits fund, the national disaster risk reduction and management fund, and the pension and gratuity fund.

“The immediate release of funds by the DBM will ensure that national government agencies are able to swiftly implement their programs and projects, such as the construction of new roads, schools, and hospitals, and the protection and promotion of the welfare of the poor and marginalized sectors, among others,” the DBM said.

Releases on automatic appropriations amounted to P1.070 trillion or 99.9% of the automatic appropriations programmed for the year.









This includes the internal revenue allotment of local government units, pensions of former presidents, net lending, interest payments, and tax expenditures or customs duties and taxes.

“Moreover, some P50.254 billion in payments for Retirement and Life Insurance Premium requirements was released, inclusive of P3.09 billion pertaining to additional requirements for newly-created or -filled positions in various agencies, resulting in a 106.6 percent release for the category,’ it said.

DBM said it also released P40.481 billion for unprogrammed appropriations as of end-September, which are the standby appropriations authorizing agencies to undertake additional spending on priority programs and projects if possible.

On continuing appropriations from the 2018 GAA, it said it had released P25.043 billion as of end-September.

“Allotments for other automatic appropriations, amounting to P25.766 billion, have also been released,” it said. — Beatrice M. Laforga