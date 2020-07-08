DBM caps allowances for testing center volunteers at P500/day

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the allowance for public workers assigned to coronavirus testing facilities will be retroactive but capped at P500 per day.

Budget Secretary Wendel E. Avisado issued Budget Circular No. 2020-3 dated July 7 saying volunteer government workers deployed to swabbing centers and test-processing facilities are entitled to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) duty allowance of up to P500 per day, plus a one-time incentive equivalent to as much as 25% of monthly basic pay.

According to the circular, the duty allowance will be based on an eight-hour day, to be adjusted for those working beyond eight hours. The one-time duty incentive will be prorated based on total number of days volunteered.

The DBM said funds will be sourced from the budgets of government agencies and government owned- and controlled corporations (GOCCs).

The DBM said workers entitled to the COVID-19 allowance, special risk allowance and hazard pay from the government should only receive one of the three, whichever is highest.

The circular applies to personnel of government agencies and GOCCs that are regular, contractual or casual. It also covers workers hired through contract of service and job orders, as well as uniformed personnel.

“Agencies shall be responsible for the proper implementation of the provisions of this Circular. The responsible officers shall be held liable for any payment not in accordance with the provisions hereof without prejudice to the refund by the employees concerned of any excess or unauthorized payments,” it said.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte issued Administrative Order No. 31 on June 15 allowing government agencies and GOCCs to grant a COVID-19 duty allowance to their volunteer employees and workers assigned to testing centers. — Beatrice M. Laforga









