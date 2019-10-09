Davao water contractor seeks gov’t aid for right-of-way, traffic

DAVAO CITY — Aboitiz-controlled Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (AAII) is seeking the support of government agencies in obtaining right-of-way and in managing road traffic associated with the construction of its P12.6-billion bulk water supply project, which is due for completion in 2021.

“Apo Agua deserves to be assisted and helped in terms of moral support, understanding, especially on some challenges on the road right-of way and traffic,” Councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang said in an interview during a site visit at the Tamugan River Monday.

AAII General Manager Cirilo C. Almario III said the contractor needs multi-agency assistance particularly for the pipe-laying work to enable raw water transmission, which has started.

The installation of a 60-kilometer treated water pipeline is scheduled to start Oct. 21.

“We have 13 teams, generally 13 sites sabay sabay na mahuhukay (that will be dug simultaneously) for us to meet the 2021 target completion of the project,” Mr. Almario said.

Among the agencies that AAII has been coordinating with are the Department of Public Works and Highways, City Engineers Office, Public Safety Command Center, and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office.









“Other than the security also (on) traffic management,” Mr. Almario said, the contractor is also working with barangay officials to ensure minimal inconvenience to commuters.

AAII is a joint venture between Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) and J. V. Angeles Construction Corporation (JVACC).

Mr. Dayanghirang said the city government would like to see construction work hastened to immediately address demand in areas currently with inadequate water supply.

“If they can shorten (construction), the better… because people cannot afford to be kept waiting,” the councilor said.

Mr. Almario said while the contractor has the capacity to undertake construction work 24/7, there are other considerations such as obstructing main roads in the daytime and generating noise in the evening in residential areas.

Once operational, Apo Agua will deliver 300 million liters per day to the Davao City Water District as provided under its bulk water supply agreement. — Maya M. Padillo