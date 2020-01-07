Davao Region council thumbs down peace talks resumption as local governments pursue community-based programs

THE DAVAO Regional Peace and Order Council has voiced its opposition to the planned resumption of peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front (NDF), the political arm of the communist rebellion. In a press statement released Monday afternoon, Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson L. Dayanghirang, chair of the multi-sector council, said negotiations with the communist group, which the government has tagged as a terrorist organization, “would not be a favorable move for our government as they will only use this window as a means to strengthen their forces and gain their foothold amid the impending lifting of the ceasefire agreement.” Mr. Dayanghirang, also a member of the Regional Development Council, said the local governments in the region have made significant strides in their peace and order initiatives under Executive Order 70 of President Rodrigo R. Duterte. The order spells out the Whole-of-Nation Approach to Attain Sustainable Peace and to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, which puts focus on localized programs to convince members of the New People’s Army, the armed group of the communist movement, to end the insurgency. At the same time, Mr. Dayanghirang stressed that the council supports the “President’s genuine intention to end the long-running Communist insurgency and we remain committed in our oath to continue to push for initiatives, reforms, and programs that will benefit our Dabawenyo constituents and to foster true and lasting peace in this part of our country.” The government and the NDF declared a ceasefire from December 23 to January 7 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays as well as pave the way for the resumption of peace talks. “The ceasefires are intended to generate a positive environment conducive to the holding of informal talks preparatory to the formal meeting to resume the peace negotiations,” the two parties said in a joint statement released on Dec. 22. — Carmelito Q. Francisco