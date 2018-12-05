Davao-Jinjiang flights start Dec. 18

XIAMEN AIR will launch its direct Davao-Quanzhou (Jinjiang City) route on Dec. 18, following the sisterhood agreement signed between the two cities. On its Website, the airline calls on travelers to “explore this ancient Chinese cultural hub, as well as connect to other cities of China, with our direct flights from the Philippines’ ‘Durian Capital.’” The flights are initially set twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, using a Boeing 737-800. “With the rapid growth of Sino-Philippine Relations in recent years, many provinces and cities of China have conducted exchanges and cooperation with the Philippines, in which fruitful results were achieved, and Davao is the pioneer and model of this,” Xiamen Airlines General Manager Lin Huagun’s said in a letter posted online. Davao City’s tourism office has started accrediting more tour guides who are fluent in Mandarin in preparation for the expected increase in Chinese tourists. Aside from the sisterhood ties, other partnerships signed were a Tourism Exchange Agreement and three memorandum of understanding between businessmen, including the establishment of a Confucius Institute at the Ateneo de Davao University. “On its own, Davao City stands as a strong community. But with partner communities and sister cities like Jinjiang, we stand stronger,” Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said. — Carmencita A. Carillo