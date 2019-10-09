Davao del Norte governor backs down on ‘road clearing’ at Tadeco facility

DAVAO DEL NORTE Gov. Edwin I. Jubahib backed down Wednesday on his order to undertake supposed road clearing operations at the entry point of Tagum Agricultural Development Co. Inc.’s (Tadeco) banana plantations in the towns of Sto. Tomas and Braulio Dujali. A Regional Trial Court in Panabo City issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), according to Tadeco legal counsel Nicolas A. Banga. Also, Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, chair of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), intervened in the situation. In a social media post, Mr. Piñol confirmed the issuance of the 72-hour court order and that even before it was released, Mr. Jubahib “already relented” to “settle the problem amicably.” The Floirendo-owned company sought the issuance of the TRO after Mr. Jubahib threatened to enter the plantation which, Tadeco said, will jeopardize bio-security measures and facilities. The company said among those that would have been destroyed are the tire dips for vehicles and foot baths for pedestrians, which are intended to block entry of diseases, including the soil-borne Fusarium Wilt or Panama disease. “If successful, the effort of Gov. Jubahib can spell the collapse of our country’s banana industry,” Mr. Banga earlier said. — Carmelito Q. Francisco