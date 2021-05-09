THE DAVAO City government will legalize the local operation of motorcycle taxis through an ordinance that is expected to be approved by the council this week.

Councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang said the proposed ordinance was introduced by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in consideration of lack of public transport in the city’s remote areas.

Motorcycle taxis, locally known as habal-habal, operate in many areas nationwide, especially far-flung areas that are not served by regular public utility vehicles.

“So we want to legalize their operations and to be regulated,” Mr. Dayanghirang said in a phone interview. He added that having a law and regulatory system will protect passengers.

The proposed ordinance requires motorcycle taxi drivers to have a license, vehicle registration, and a permit from the city government. Specific routes will also be set.

A bill that will legalize the use of motorcycles as public transport nationwide remains pending in Congress. — Maya M. Padillo