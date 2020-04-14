Davao City property companies see project delays amid lockdown

DAVAO CITY — Real estate developers expect delays in the completion of their projects here as the city’s lockdown measures include a ban on construction work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The local government imposed an enhanced community quarantine starting the first weekend of April and is tentatively set until the 19th.

Under the quarantine guidelines, all construction activities “that are not pertinent to the public health emergency” are ordered to stop.

An official of Suntrust Properties Inc. (SPI), which is developing the four-tower One Lakeshore Drive condominium, said with the anticipated delay in the project’s completion, work would be on a “catch-up” program when the quarantine is lifted.

SPI Senior Assistant Vice-President for Regional Operations Leonora P. Gutierrez said the company had reduced the number of construction workers in March for health safety considerations.

“It cannot be denied that we are also greatly affected by the COVID-19. At first, we implemented flexible workdays in compliance with the mayor’s directive to private businesses,” Ms. Gutierrez said via messenger.

One Lakeshore Drive is within the Davao Park District township project of Megaworld Corp.

The project’s first tower was expected to be finished by December this year and the second by second quarter 2021. Towers 3 and 4 were scheduled for completion by December 2021.

Ms. Gutierrez said she could not determine yet how long the delay would be, but a meeting with contractors would come up with a “catch-up program that will be implemented once everything is back to normal.”

For homegrown developer Damosa Land Inc. (DLI), First Vice President Ricardo F. Lagdameo said he sees a delay of at least two months in the delivery of pending condominium and office units to buyers and lessees.

“This is inevitable at this time, but something we will be able to manage,” Mr. Lagdameo said in e-mail interview.

DLI is working on the 6th and last building for its Seawind condominium complex, and the 17-storey Diamond Tower, an office building within its Damosa mixed-use complex.

Topping off ceremonies were already held for both projects, which were to be completed this year.

Mr. Lagdameo said while the company is eager to turn over the units, “first and foremost is the safety and welfare of our employees, construction workers included.”

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said last week that there is a possibility of extending the community quarantine period. — Maya M. Padillo

















