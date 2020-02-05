Davao City mayor, Chinese envoy pursue trade cooperation

AMID the current ban on direct flights between China and the Philippines due to the novel coronavirus (nCov), Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Chinese Consul General Li Lin met Tuesday to discuss continued trade cooperation and opportunities. The city government, in a press statement, said among the items discussed is the possible entry of a Chinese sports brand manufacturer and food processor. The statement also quoted Mr. Lin as having told the mayor that his office has encouraged Chinese food processors to hold future acitivites in the city, which is being promoted as a major meetings, incentives, conventions and expositions (MICE) destination. Ms. Duterte, for her part, urged the Davao City-based envoy to convince Chinese companies to source their raw materials from the city, particularly agriculture commodities. Davao-Jinjiang and Davao-Hong Kong flights, served by Xiamen Air and Cathay Pacific, respectively, have been canceled following the national government’s ban on all flights to and from China and its special administrative regions. — Carmelito Q. Francisco

















