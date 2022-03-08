ALL coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted in Davao City, except wearing of face mask outside residence.

In an executive order issued on Monday evening and immediately taking effect, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said withdrawing pandemic regulations such as border controls and business operations capacity is needed “to swiftly reopen the city for economic recovery.”

Business establishments and offices are still required to ensure the provision of hand washing and sanitation facilities and supplies. They are also given authority to draft and implement their own COVID-19 restrictions within their premises.

The order notes that the city’s full vaccination rate was already at 80% of total population with inoculation activities continuing, while coronavirus cases were down to 174 as of March 7.

The directive also allows home isolation for coronavirus patients. — Maya M. Padillo