Dashboard (05/30/18)

Chevrolet cuts down payment on select models

THE distributor of Chevrolet in the Philippines, The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), announced it is offering until June 30 low all-in down payment schemes for the 2018 versions of the Chevrolet Sail 1.3 LT MT, Spark 1.4 LT MT, Trax LS AT and Trailblazer LT 4×2 LT AT.

TCCCI said the Sail and Spark can be bought with a down payment of P8,000, the Trax with P38,000, and the Trailblazer with P78,000. An all-in down payment package includes chattel mortgage fees, comprehensive insurance coverage for one year, and registration for three years.

The Sail is a subcompact sedan fitted with 15-inch gunmetal alloy wheels, sunroof and advanced safety features. The Spark is a five-door mini hatchback powered by a new 1.4-liter, four-cylinder Ecotec engine. It also features a seven-inch touch screen panel on which to access Chevrolet’s MyLink infotainment system. The Trax crossover SUV is equipped with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, and the same MyLink setup that comes with a Siri Eyes Free function.

For its part, the Trailblazer midsize SUV has a turbocharged 2.8-liter Duramax diesel engine.

TCCCI said the Sail, Spark, Trax and Trailblazer come with a five-year, or 100,000-kilometer, warranty program. The Trailblazer’s coverage, however, includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty for three years, plus a two-year warranty for the vehicle’s power train. All models also get a 24/7 emergency roadside support, available for three years.

Ford starts building Marikina dealership

FORD Philippines said it started building a dealership in Marikina, set to open late this year.









It will be one of the biggest Ford dealerships in the country, the company said, citing the facility’s floor area of more than 5,000 square meters. The showroom can display eight vehicles while the service area has 26 bays.

Ford Marikina will be the first in Metro Manila to follow the Ford’s new global dealership branding guidelines.

“The addition of a new Ford dealership in our growing network in the country testifies to the growing preference for the Ford brand in the country as we continue to widen our reach to customers in the eastern part of Manila,” said Ford Philippines Managing Director Bertrand Lessard.