Daryl Ong becomes his own artist at Viva Records

SINGER Daryl Ong, known for his covering songs such as Willie Revillame’s novelty song “Ikaw Na Nga,” has signed as an artist for Filipino music label Viva Records, putting him in the same company as singers Sarah Geronimo and Katrina Velarde.

Mr. Ong, who also rose to fame as one-third of the group BuDaKhel with singers Bugoy Drilon and Michael Pangilinan, said that talks with Viva started late last year and officially signed with the company a few weeks ago.

“Who will not be excited that I’m in the same family with Pop Star Royalty Sarah Geronimo, The Juans, This Band, Thyro and Yumi? They are well established artists, even the new ones,” Mr. Ong said in a digital press conference on January 6 via Zoom.

“Viva Records opened up a new world for me to explore, and so I will make sure to make the most out of this wonderful opportunity,” he said in a press release.

Before signing with the record label, Mr. Ong tested the waters by collaborating with Katrina Velarde for the song, “Love Me Now” and the Christmas single “‘Tis The Season” alongside other artists.

Advertisement

During talks about which direction he wants to take his career, Mr. Ong told Viva executives — chairman and CEO Vicente “Vic” del Rosario, Jr. and the President and CEO of Viva Artist Agency Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz — that beyond being an artist, he also wants to be a record producer.

“I also want to create original songs and produce songs,” Mr. Ong said before adding that Viva encouraged him to do so and that they have granted him creative freedom to “come into his own as an artist.”

“I’ve been known as someone who covers songs and makes it his own. This time, I’d like to release more original songs. There’s nothing more satisfying for a musician than coming up with original music,” he said.

Aside from Mr. Ong, Viva Records signed last year Korean singer and former 2NE1 member, Minzy, who sang a Filipino version of her 2020 single “Lovely.” — Zsarlene B. Chua