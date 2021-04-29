THE DEPARTMENT of Agrarian Reform is partnering with the Philippine National Police for a program that aims to help rebel returnees through farm livelihood.

Agrarian Reform Secretary John R. Castriciones said in a statement on Thursday that the department and the police, through its Calabarzon regional office, will sign a memorandum of understanding on April 30 for the Sitio Kapayapaan (SIKAP) Buhay program.

Under the program, a model farm will be developed in Kalayaan, Laguna where former rebels can train on farming skills and technology.

“We contribute in the peace-building efforts of the government by giving the rebel returnees livelihood and properties that could also contribute in securing the country’s food supply,” Mr. Castriciones said.

After training, the returnees will be transferred to three settlement areas in the provinces of Laguna, Quezon, and Rizal where they will be given a piece of land where they can apply their farming skills.

“The lands that they would receive are idle government-owned lands provided by the DAR, while the rebel returnees who are willing to participate in the SIKAP-Buhay Project are screened by the PNP-Police Regional Office 4A,” the department said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave