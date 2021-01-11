Damn the pandemic! Fashion Week must go on!

1 of 2

WHILE a new coronavirus strain threatens to ravage Europe anew, for now, fashion councils in fashion capitals have released provisional schedules for their shows. Last year saw alternative online presentations due to lockdowns and health concerns (Moschino, for example, presented its collections through a puppet show), and there is an expectation that most shows this year will still present on digital platforms.

The Fédération de la haute couture et de la mode (FHCM) released a calendar for its shows for 2021:

• Men (Fall/Winter 2021-2022) from Jan. 19 to 24;

• Haute Couture from Jan. 25 to 28;

• Women from March 1 to 9;

• Men from June 22 to 27;

• Haute Couture from July 4 to July 8;

• Women from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5.

The same group already released a calendar for the Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Names and brands presenting this year include Issey Miyake, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Yohji Yamamoto, Dries van Noten, Dior, Loewe, Hermes, Lemaire, Jil Sander, and Emmanuel Ungaro.

Meanwhile, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that New York Fashion Week Fall Winter 2021 will fall between Feb. 15-17.

The National Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera nazionale della moda italiana) announced their Men’s Fall-Winter 2021-2022 will fall from Jan. 15-19. Names to expect include Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Etro, Prada, and Tod’s. Etro, Kway, Fendi will present their collections live, as indicated in the Milan Fashion Week calendar.

London Fashion Week, meanwhile, will present on Feb. 19 to 23, with a digital-first thrust. — JLG