DA to promote crops harvestable in as little as one month

QUICK-TO-HARVEST crops that can generate income in as little as one month will be a focus of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure the stability of the food supply, Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said.

Mr. Dar said the DA will push for emergency or “short-gestating” food production with farmers’ cooperatives and associations, the private sector, and local government units.

“In addition to vegetable production, we will promote raising of native chicken, quail, and goat, including cattle feedlot fattening, and aquaculture, among other agri-livelihood projects that can be harvested, as early as one month,” Mr. Dar said.

Mr. Dar said such products can generate income in the shortest possible time for producers.

Mr. Dar said the pending Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan II) economic stimulus bill, which aims to kick-start the economy, will include projects for the agriculture sector.

Projects to be funded by the P165.5-billion stimulus package include agri-fishery productivity and income-enhancement projects, social protection and amelioration initiatives, and cash assistance for vulnerable communities.

The proposed funding will also seek to create jobs and cash-for-work opportunities for the unemployed.

"All this will stimulate consumer spending, and that must be supported by sustained food production," Mr. Dar said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave










