DA partners with more companies under e-Kadiwa program

On Friday, the Department of Agriculture (DA) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with seven companies which will join as sellers under the e-Kadiwa ni Ani At Kita marketing program.

Two logistics providers have also signed up with the online marketing platform where consumers can use their mobile phones or computers to buy agricultural products which are sourced directly from farm producers.

The seven companies — Farmshare Prime, Livegreen International Inc., Farmtech Inc., Banwa Farms, Cultigen Corp., RAM, and Abalayan Trading-Benguet — will sell their produce through the DA’s online marketing platform.

Meanwhile, Grab Express and Lalamove Philippines have also partnered with the DA for the delivery of products sold under e-Kadiwa.

“The e-Kadiwa program helps farmers from the countryside because consumers directly buy from the producers,” Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said.

The new companies will join the e-Kadiwa program’s initial partner-companies which include AgriNurture, Inc., Benjabi Ventures Corp., Zagana Inc., and Mober Inc.

Mr. Dar said that plans to expand the e-Kadiwa platform to nearby provinces will depend on the partner-companies and will be based on the outcome of the project.

“We will see first if the program will be successful in Metro Manila. Once we are satisfied with the arrangements, the intent is to go to other provinces,” Mr. Dar said.

The DA said that the new partner-companies will be able to upload and sell their products in the e-Kadiwa by next week.

The public can access e-Kadiwa via its website http://www.ekadiwa.da.gov.ph/ – Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















