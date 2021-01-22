DA partners with M Lhuillier to distribute cash aid to CALABARZON and Isabela agri workers

As a way of supporting Filipino agricultural workers amid the pandemic, the Department of Agriculture (DA), together with M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. and the Development Bank of the Philippines, launched the Cash and Food Subsidy for Marginal Farmers and Fishers (CFSMFF) program in Brgy. Mayuwi, Tayabas City, Quezon last November 23, 2020.

The program aims to benefit a total of 890,794 marginal farmers, who have continuously supported the economy and the community even during this global health crisis.

“Our farmers and fishers are the greatest heroes of today and you deserve a big round of applause. Despite the pandemic, you continuously work hard and it eventually paid off,” said DA Secretary William D. Dar. The agricultural sector is the only industry in the Philippines that posted positive growth in the second quarter of 2020.

In line with its commitment to be the “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino”—especially during this pandemic, M Lhuillier takes pride in being part of this program.

M Lhuillier provides a fast and convenient way for more than 81,000 agricultural workers from CALABARZON and 12,878 from Isabela to claim their P3,000 cash assistance. They just have to present their transaction code to any M Lhuillier branch near them.

With a network of over 2,500 branches nationwide, farmers and fishers don’t have to travel far just for their financial transactions.

Aside from the cash aid, farmers and fisherfolks also get P2,000 worth of food subsidies for rice, chicken, and eggs sourced from local farmers.

The CFSMFF program is part of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act 2 by the national government, which aims to help fishers; coconut, corn, and sugarcane farmers; and indigenous people in the country.

