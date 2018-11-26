DA, IPOPHIL plan to protect distinctive produce

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL) to protect agricultural products from distinctive geographical regions.

Under the MoU, IPOPHIL will identify the potential Geographical Indication (GI) products, capacity of building GI groups, and drafting a Code of Practice to ensure that rules related to identification are implemented among members.

GI is defined as the signs used to identify a product with a given quality, reputation or characteristics distinctively attributable to its geographical origin. A product with a GI registration prevents its unauthorized use, directs monetary gains to the area’s producers, and serves as a legal protection in countries that are part of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Among the products identified for GI registration are Bicol pili, Davao pomelo and Guimaras mango.

Josephine R. Lim, IPOPHIL Director General, said that the Philippines should aim to be one of the countries with recognized GI products.

“I think we should aim to be part of the list because of the opportunities it entails,” Ms. Lim said in a statement.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said that having a GI would help farmers better sell their produce commercially.

“If we could provide farmers opportunities to patent their products, then we can help them sell it commercially,” Mr. Piñol said. — Reicelene Joy N. Ignacio