DA confirms H5N6 bird flu at poultry farm in Rizal

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it confirmed the presence of H5N6 avian influenza in Taytay, Rizal.

In a mobile phone message, DA Technical Spokesperson for Avian Influenza Arlene V. Vytiaco said that laboratory tests confirmed the strain of bird flu in Barangay Sta. Ana, which was first suspected earlier this month.

The detection of the virus, which can be passed on to humans, triggered the culling of 171 birds.

Meanwhile, Ms. Vytiaco said the outbreak has been contained and the DA has cleared the area of farmed birds within a one kilometer radius and initiated surveillance in the area to guard against improper movement of poultry.

“There is ongoing cleaning and disinfection in the area,” Ms. Vytiaco said, noting that all subsequent testing has returned negative results.

The most recent outbreak of the H5N6 strain was in July at an egg farm in San Luis, Pampanga, which triggered a cull of 38,701 layer chickens. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









