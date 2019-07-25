Cycling ambassadors set to take the Prudential RideLondon challenge

CYCLING enthusiasts and Pru Life UK ambassadors Kim Atienza, Gretchen Ho and Zoren Legaspi are off to take on a new challenge as they participate in the 2019 edition of Prudential RideLondon next week.

Kicking off on the weekend of Aug. 3 to 4, the event gathers the world’s premier elite and recreational cyclists to encourage people to cycle more safely and more often.

Initially conceptualized as an offshoot and legacy of the 2012 Olympic Games, the Prudential ride has evolved since, growing every year.

This year the cycling event is expected to see over 100,000 participants ride collectively more than three million miles in different events for all ages and abilities.

Given the chance to further test their cycling skills, Mr. Atienza said he is looking forward to the London ride.

"The Prudential RideLondon is one of the iconic rides in the world. I am very excited to participate in it and looking forward to it. It is a privilege to represent the Philippines there," said Mr. Atienza at their send-off hosted by Pru Life UK on Thursday.

"I have been biking a lot as part of my preparation. It will be an enriching experience for us," he added.









“I have been biking a lot as part of my preparation. It will be an enriching experience for us,” he added.

While out to have fun at the ride, Mr. Legaspi said they are going to compete as well.

“We are out to enjoy the race. But as a competitor, when you are in the moment am sure I’m going to compete and race with the rest of the pack,” said Mr. Legaspi, who shared he has been riding the bicycle for four years now.

Part of Pru Life UK’s program of promoting cycling in the country as a sustainable form of alternative transportation and platform for healthy living for three years now, Ms. Ho said she is proud and excited for how the push has progressed.

“I’ve been part of the program for three years. I’m proud of how it has progressed. More cyclists of different levels are taking part in the local races. They run it professionally and bring cycling to more people,” said Ms. Ho of the local PRURide PH races which the insurance group is organizing yearly.

“We are proud to have PRURide ambassador Kuya Kim, Zoren and Gretchen among our representatives to the world’s greatest festival of cycling… They bring with them our advocacy of promoting health and fitness among Filipinos to this event,” said Allan Tumbaga, SVP and chief customer marketing officer.

Messrs. Atienza and Legaspi and Ms. Ho will be joined by Pru Life UK employees Ryan Benguelo and Nelsi Rabe in participating in the Prudential RideLondon 2019. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo