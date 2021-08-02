ROBINSONS LAND Corp. (RLC) is targeting information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) firms with its new office building in Cebu City.

In a statement, RLC said Cybergate Galleria has been declared as a special economic zone by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) through a presidential proclamation issued in April.

The Gokongwei-led developer is hoping to take advantage of the preference of many outsourcing firms to take up spaces in PEZA-registered buildings.

“We anticipate that locating in PEZA ecozones will still be a top consideration for the IT-BPM sector due to the agency’s professionalism and one-stop shop nature,” RLC Senior Vice-President and Office Buildings General Manager Jericho Go said in a statement.

The Cybergate Galleria is now ready to be turned over to tenants looking to expand in Cebu.

“Locating in a new building like Cybergate Galleria in Cebu ensures that huge investments being made by tenants on fit-out and IT infrastructure may be recovered. Companies could sign-up long-term leases and/or have multiple lease renewals in newer buildings,” Mr. Go said.

Located within a 5-hectare mixed-use complex along General Maxilom Avenue, the 13-storey Cybergate Galleria Cebu has nine office floors, which are now ready for occupancy. It covers a total gross leasable area of 19,500 square meters (sq.m.).

The building has floor plates of about 2,100 sq.m., which give tenants more flexibility to design their workspaces. It is equipped with 100% back-up power and has multiple telecom providers.

“Cybergate Galleria Cebu has round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and security, supported by fire alarm detection system, fire sprinklers, and smoke detectors,” Mr. Go said.

The building is located next to the Robinsons Galleria Cebu, a Summit Hotel and the upcoming three-tower Galleria Residences Cebu.