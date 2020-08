A raid by the Bureau of Customs of a warehouse in Bocaue, Bulacan led to the discovery of 246 master cases of suspected smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of P15.7 million.

The Bureau’s Enforcement and Security Service Quick Reaction Team (ESS-QRT) raided a warehouse in Bocaue, Bulacan on Aug. 25, where it discovered the cigarettes which included brands such as Marlboro, Astro, D&B, Two Moon, and Union cigarettes.