Customs generates P1-B additional revenue from audits

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) generated an additional P1.04 billion in revenue in the first nine months of the year after conducting post-clearance audits on importers.

The bureau, in its third-quarter accomplishment report released on Wednesday, said it collected P738.66 million from importers voluntarily reporting tax declaration and payment errors.

BoC collected another P299.96 million after it issued audit notification letters.

Public auction collections in the same period also generated additional revenue of P414.16 million.

These helped boost the bureau’s total revenue collection to P472 billion in the first nine months, which is 3.7% higher than its target for the period.

Collection from January to September also jumped by 18.6% from the P398 billion collected in the same period last year. This already accounted for 76.6% of the target collection of P616.749 billion for 2021.

September revenue collection reached a record P59.91 billion, surpassing the target for that month by 5.3%.

The bureau also reported P29.2 billion in seized smuggled goods from 750 shipments.

“BoC remained vigilant against unscrupulous importers through intensified intelligence and enforcement operations and consistent examination and inspection of containers at various ports of entry nationwide,” the bureau said.

A total of 122 seizures consisted of agricultural products, followed by 98 cigarette or tobacco seizures, 90 general merchandise seizures, and 88 illegal drugs seizures.

In terms of value, counterfeit goods topped the list with P17.5 billion, followed by illegal drugs worth P7.42 billion.

Customs also issued 86 letters of authority that resulted in 73 warrants for the seizure of imported goods with a total estimated value of P19.56 billion.

The bulk of these seizures included counterfeit goods, general merchandise, and used clothing. The counterfeit goods represented an estimated value of P17.4 billion, while general merchandise accounted for P1.74 billion.

Customs filed criminal and administrative cases against 242 unscrupulous importers before the Department of Justice and the Professional Regulation Commission. The bureau revoked the accreditation of 534 importers and 177 customs brokers.

The BoC has a P671.7-billion collection target for 2022, or 9% higher than this year’s goal. — Jenina P. Ibañez