Crossover series

ALMOST two months after their gallant second place finish in Season Six of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines, SMART Omega Esports is set to prove that anyone can be a gamer. The 12 athletes they have challenged are PLDT Home Fibr’s John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Joshua Umandal, and Richard Solis; Ateneo’s SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso; National University’s Shaun Ildefonso and Chino Mosqueda; La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and Emman Galman; and San Beda’s Kemark Carino and Joshua Tagala. Representing Omega are Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, Earvin “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurTzy” Matira, Kenneth “Kenji” Villa, Steven “Daledalus” Vitug, and Anthony “Otit” Senedrin. This series of exhibitions is also serving as a breather for the Omega squad as they are also in the midst of its campaign in The Nationals Season Two.

Advertisement