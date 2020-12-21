Crop damage from latest typhoon hit P5.4 million — DA

AGRI dep’t crop damage estimates from Typhoon “Vicky” reach P5.37 million in Southern Mindanao.

Crop damage from Typhoon Krovanh, locally named Vicky, has reached P5.37 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a bulletin, the agency said 143 metric tons (MT) of farm products covering 663 hectares were damaged. More than 1,400 farmers were affected.

Losses were reported in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

Rice, high value crops and fisheries were among those that got damaged.

Rice accounted for 75 % of total damage, followed by high-value crops at 22 % and fisheries at 3 %. Damage to rice was valued at P3.98 million. About 534 hectares of the crop were affected.

High-value crop losses reached P1.19 million, with about 143 metric tons (MT) lost across 129 hectares. Damage to fisheries reached P102,000.

The agency said affected farmers and fishermen had been assured of government help in the form of rice, corn and assorted vegetable seed reserves from the Agriculture department’s regional field offices.

Drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry; access to loans and an indemnification fund from the Philippine Corp Insurance Corp. would also be provided, it said.

The agency said it was closely coordinating with other agencies and local governments to evaluate the impact of the typhoon and identify available resources for assistance

Vicky was the Philippines’ first typhoon this month and the 22nd this year, exceeding the yearly average of 20. It made landfall in the Philippines twice.

Moderate to heavy rains were experienced over the Bicol region, Isabela, Aurora, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque and Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, according to the weather bureau.

Light to moderate rains were experienced in Metro Manila, the Visayas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the Cordillera Administrative Region. — Angelica Y. Yang