‘Crashworthy’ vehicles of 2018

Since 2006, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a US-based nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes, has been testing an array of vehicles every year in order to establish their crashworthiness, the ability to protect occupants during an impact. It also assesses the vehicles’ front crash prevention systems, which warn the driver or apply brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid a frontal collision, as well as their headlights.

“To determine crashworthiness, we rate vehicles good, acceptable, marginal or poor, based on performance in six tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints,” IIHS explains on its Web site.

“In the area of crash avoidance and mitigation, vehicles with available front crash prevention systems are rated basic, advanced or superior, based on the type of system and performance in track tests. We also test headlights and rate them good, acceptable, marginal or poor.”

A “Top Safety Pick” is awarded to vehicles that earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

Earning the “Top Safety Pick+” recognition involves getting good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. A vehicle must also have an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating to qualify for this award.

“Models that earn Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick are the best vehicle choices for safety within size categories. Size and weight influence occupant protection in serious crashes. Larger, heavier vehicles generally afford more protection than smaller, lighter ones. Thus, a small car that’s a Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick doesn’t necessarily afford more protection than a bigger car that doesn’t earn the award,” IIHS says.

For 2018, the following vehicles have received either the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) or Top Safety Pick (TSP) awards from IIHS:

In the minicars category: 2019 Hyundai Accent (TSP), 2018 Kia Rio (TSP+), 2019 Mini Cooper (TSP).

In the small cars category: 2018 Chevrolet Bolt (TSP), 2019 Honda Insight (TSP+), 2018 Hyundai Elantra (TSP+), 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT (TSP), 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid (TSP), 2018 Kia Forte (TSP+), 2018 Kia Niro Hybrid (TSP+), 2018 Kia Soul (TSP+), 2018 Mazda 3 (TSP), 2018 Nissan Kicks (TSP), 2018-19 Nissan Sentra (TSP), 2018 Subaru Crosstrek (TSP+), 2018 Subaru Impreza (TSP+), 2018 Subaru WRX (TSP+), 2018-19 Toyota Corolla (TSP), 2018 Toyota Prius (TSP), 2018 Toyota Prius Prime (TSP).

In the midsize cars category: 2018 Honda Accord (TSP), 2018 Hyundai Sonata (TSP+), 2018-19 Kia Optima (TSP+), 2018 Mazda 6 (TSP), 2018 Nissan Altima (TSP), 2018 Nissan Maxima (TSP), 2018 Subaru Legacy (TSP+), 2018 Subaru Outback (TSP+), 2018 Toyota Camry (TSP+).

In the midsize luxury cars category: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia (TSP), 2018 Audi A3 (TSP), 2018 Audi A4 (TSP), 2018 BMW 2 Series (TSP), 2018 BMW 3 Series (TSP), 2018 Lexus ES 350 (TSP), 2018 Lexus IS (TSP), 2018 Volvo S60 (TSP), 2018 Volvo V60 (TSP).

In the large cars category: 2018 Kia Cadenza (TSP), 2019 Toyota Avalon (TSP+), 2018 Toyota Avalon (TSP).

In the large luxury cars category: 2018-19 Acura RLX (TSP), 2018 BMW 5 Series (TSP+), 2018 Genesis G80 (TSP+), 2018 Genesis G90 (TSP+), 2018 Lexus RC (TSP+), 2018 Lincoln Continental (TSP+), 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (TSP+), 2018 Volvo S90 (TSP).

In the small sport utility vehicles (SUVs) category: 2018 BMW X2 (TSP), 2018 Honda CR-V (TSP), 2018 Hyundai Kona (TSP+), 2018 Hyundai Tucson (TSP), 2018 Kia Sportage (TSP), 2018 Mazda CX-3 (TSP), 2018 Mazda CX-5 (TSP+), 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander (TSP), 2018 Nissan Rogue (TSP), 2018 Subaru Forester (TSP), 2018 Toyota RAV4 (TSP).

In the small midsize SUVs category: 2019 Honda Pilot (TSP+), 2018 Honda Pilot (TSP), 2018-19 Hyundai Santa Fe (TSP+), 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (TSP+), 2019 Kia Sorento (TSP+), 2018 Kia Sorento (TSP), 2018 Mazda CX-9 (TSP), 2019 Subaru Ascent (TSP+), 2018 Toyota Highlander (TSP).

In the midsize luxury SUVs category: 2018-19 Acura MDX (TSP), 2019 Acura RDX (TSP+), 2018 Acura RDX (TSP), 2018 BMW X3 (TSP+), 2018 Buick Envision (TSP), 2018 Lexus NX (TSP), 2018 Lexus RX (TSP), 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC (TSP+), 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (TSP+), 2018 Volvo XC60 (TSP), 2019 Volvo XC90 (TSP).

In the minivans category: 2018 Chrysler Pacifica (TSP), 2018 Honda Odyssey (TSP), 2018 Kia Sedona (TSP).

In the large pickups category: 2018-19 Honda Ridgeline (TSP).