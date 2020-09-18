COVID-19 virus can’t be transmitted from food to humans — FDA

The coronavirus cannot be transmitted from food to humans, according to the local Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a letter to the Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc. (PAMPI) dated Sept. 11, FDA Director-General Rolando Enrique D. Domingo said there was no evidence that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, the strain responsible for COVID-19, could be transmitted to humans from food, food ingredients or packaging materials.

“Following the scientific pronouncement from the World Health Organization (WHO), the FDA would like to reiterate that currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 virus from food or food ingredients,” Mr. Domingo said in the letter.

PAMPI President Felix O. Tiukinhoy Jr. said the group had requested the data after Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar issued an order banning Brazilian meat imports from entering the country. — Revin D. Ochave









