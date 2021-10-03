CORONAVIRUS infections in the capital region and other key economic hubs have been decreasing, according to researchers from the country’s premier university.

Cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and eight other provinces were on a “downward trend,” OCTA Research Group fellow Fredegusto P. David tweeted on Sunday.

The so-called NCR Plus 8 is composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu City and Davao City.

Mr. David said Metro Manila’s coronavirus reproduction number was 0.83, which is lower than the critical cut-off of 1.4

NCR Plus 8 areas had reproduction numbers below the critical level, he said, citing government data.

Cavite had the lowest reproduction number at 0.63, followed by Cebu City at 0.66, Laguna at 0.68, Bulacan at 0.7, Batangas at 0.74, Pampanga and Rizal at 0.85 each and Davao City at 0.89, Mr. David said.

Still, the infection rates in all NCR Plus 8 areas except Cebu City were within the high risk level, he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza