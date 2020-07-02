COVID-19 Regional Updates (07/02/20)

COVID task force optimistic of containing virus spread in Cebu City by July 15

THE GOVERNMENT is optimistic that measures currently being rolled out will contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in Cebu City, which has the highest recorded cases among urban areas in the country as of July 1 at 6,175, of which 3,440 are active. In a briefing on Thursday, Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año said the strict quarantine rules and response measures being taken in the city are "going towards the right direction" and they are hoping to ease restrictions by July 15. "Hopefully by July 15, maka-graduate (Cebu City can graduate) from ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)," he said. Cebu City has been placed under intense lockdown, with the national government deploying military and police reinforcements to ensure people follow health protocols. — Gillian M. Cortez










