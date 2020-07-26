COVID-19 infections top 80,000 — DoH

THE Department of Health (DoH) reported 2,110 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 80,448.

The death toll rose to 1,932 after 39 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 382 to 26,110, it said in a bulletin.

There were now 52,406 active cases, 90% of which were mild, 9% did now show symptoms and less than 1% were either severe or critical, DoH said. More than 1.2 million people have been tested.

DoH on Friday said it takes almost 12 days for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases to double. The death rate was down to 2.6% as of July 22 from 6.7% in April, it said.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public against buying so-called coronavirus vaccines sold locally or online.

“There is no vaccine which has completed clinical trials to prove its safety and efficacy,” it said in an advisory. “The FDA has not yet approved any vaccine for use against COVID-19.”

The agency said such products pose health risks. “Likewise, selling and dispensing of registered products by unauthorized establishments or individuals is prohibited.”

Also on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard reported 77 new coronavirus infections among its staff, bringing the total 503, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The workers had been pulled out from their stations and were given treatment, it said. There were now 248 COVID-19 cases at the agency, it said.

It also said 96 more workers have recovered from the illness, bringing the total of those who have gotten well to 255.

“The Command conducts regular swab tests and ensures that its frontline personnel are equipped with sufficient supplies of vitamins, personal protective equipment sets and other medical supplies in the performance of their duties,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration will close its main office in Manila for disinfection on Monday and Tuesday after three employees tested positive for the virus.

Employees at the main office will undergo rapid antibody tests during the two-day suspension of operations, Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said in a statement. Positive employees must take swab tests for confirmation.

“Given the high number of people who troop to our main building everyday to transact business, we have to take all precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of this virus in our office premises,” he said.

He added that he had approved the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Aldwin F. Alegre to require officials and employees at the main office to take rapid antibody tests every month. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









